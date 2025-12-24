Man arrested for allegedly attempting to break into Worcester home

WORCESTER — The Worcester Police arrested a man for allegedly attempting to break into a house in the middle of the night.

The incident happened at a home on Tiffany Avenue shortly before 2 a.m. on December 23, according to Worcester Police.

The residents of the house told officers they heard a loud banging and found a man trying to break down a door, officials say.

Police located a man nearby matching the description they were given. As a result Worcester Police arrested 50-year-old Brandon Hensley on charges of Breaking and Entering as well as on an outstanding warrant, police say.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

