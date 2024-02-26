Local

Man arrested after smashing his way into Boston bank, barricading himself in closet, police say

By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News Staff
By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News Staff

BOSTON — A man was arrested early Monday morning after police say he smashed his way into a bank in Boston and then barricaded himself in a closet.

Antoine Washington, 44, is slated to be arraigned Monday in Boston Municipal Court on charges including breaking into a depository, breaking and entering in the night, malicious destruction of property over $1,200, and fugitive from justice, according to the Boston Police Department.

Officers responding to a report of a break-in at Bank of America at 175 Federal Street shortly before 1:45 a.m. observed shattered glass on the Summer Street side of the building, investigators said.

Image 1 of 7

Bank of America Boston

Responding officers then set up a perimeter around the building and learned that the suspect, later identified as Washington, had barricaded himself in a closet inside the bank.

Officers ultimately made their way inside the banks and took Washington into custody.

There were no additional details immediately available.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group

Most Read