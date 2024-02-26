Man arrested after smashing his way into Boston bank, barricading himself in closet, police say

BOSTON — A man was arrested early Monday morning after police say he smashed his way into a bank in Boston and then barricaded himself in a closet.

Antoine Washington, 44, is slated to be arraigned Monday in Boston Municipal Court on charges including breaking into a depository, breaking and entering in the night, malicious destruction of property over $1,200, and fugitive from justice, according to the Boston Police Department.

Officers responding to a report of a break-in at Bank of America at 175 Federal Street shortly before 1:45 a.m. observed shattered glass on the Summer Street side of the building, investigators said.

Responding officers then set up a perimeter around the building and learned that the suspect, later identified as Washington, had barricaded himself in a closet inside the bank.

Officers ultimately made their way inside the banks and took Washington into custody.

There were no additional details immediately available.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

