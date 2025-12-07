Man arrested after discovery of numerous firearms without valid license in Freetown

FREETOWN, Mass. — Freetown Police seized 20 firearms and a quantity of suspected oxycodone following a search warrant at a Gray Oaks Drive residence.

On Thursday, Freetown police were assisting Freetown Fire-Rescue at the residence when they discovered two unsecured firearms. The firearms were owned by 63-year-old Lance Cambra, who did not have a valid firearms license.

After observing concerning behavior from a third party, officers obtained a search warrant for the residence. This led to the seizure of 20 additional firearms, assorted ammunition, and feeding devices.

Cambra was arrested at the scene, processed at the Freetown Police Station, and transported to Ash Street Jail in New Bedford.

He faces multiple charges, including:

Possession of a Firearm without an FID Card (22 counts)

Possession of Ammunition without an FID Card (1 count)

Improper Storage of a Firearm (2 counts)

Possession of a Class B Drug (1 count)

The case remains under investigation by the Freetown Police Department.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

