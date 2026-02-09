Local

Man arrested after allegedly threatening to ‘shoot up’ pub in Milford

By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff
MILFORD, Mass. — A 21‑year‑old Idaho man was arrested Thursday night after allegedly threatening to “shoot up” TD’s Pub during a dispute with an employee.

According to Milford Police, the Public Safety Communications Center received a call around 9:41 p.m. on February 5, 2026, from a male reporting an altercation at TD’s Pub, 68 Water Street.

During the call, the man stated he was involved in a dispute with an employee and threatened to “shoot up” the establishment.

Officers were given a description of the suspect—a white male wearing blue jeans, a black jacket, and a black cowboy hat.

Upon arrival, officers spotted someone matching that description fleeing toward Main Street.

After a brief foot chase and search of the area, officers located the suspect hiding behind a vehicle on Thayer Street.

Matthew Skelikh, 21, of Blackfoot, Idaho, was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace, threat to commit a crime, resisting arrest, making a bomb/hijack threat, and filing a false report to a public safety dispatcher.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

