Man arrested for threatening to return to DMV branch in New Hampshire with a gun, state police say

TAMWORTH, N.H. — A man is facing a criminal charge for making a threat to go to a Division of Motor Vehicles branch in New Hampshire with a gun, state police said Wednesday.

Edmund Therrien Jr., 64, of Meredith, was arrested Tuesday and charged with criminal threatening after an incident in Tamworth, state police said in a statement. Therrien was released on bail on conditions that he adhere to a no-trespass order from New Hampshire DMV offices.

On Tuesday, troopers responded to the DMV branch in Tamworth for a report of a person who made threatening statements earlier that morning, and then left the building.

Witnesses of the incident told state police that a man, later identified as Therrien, became upset with DMV staff and was then heard making a threat of returning to the DMV branch with a gun.

Troopers worked with DMV personnel to identify the man who made the threat, state police said.

At approximately 1:10 p.m. Tuesday, DMV staff in Tamworth notified state police next door that the man who had made the earlier threat had returned and was seated inside the branch.

Troopers then took Therrien into custody without incident.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who has additional information is asked to contact Trooper Alexa Williamson at 603-223-8838 or Alexa.B.Williamson@dos.nh.gov.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group