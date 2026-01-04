Man accused of stealing snowplows, guns found hiding under bed in Billerica home, police say

BILLERICA, Mass. — A man wanted in connection with the theft of snowplow parts and firearms was arrested after he was found hiding under a bed inside a home in Billerica, authorities announced Saturday.

Michael Sansevero, 33, of Billerica, is slated to be arraigned Monday in Lowell District Court on a slew of charges, including breaking and entering in the night, larceny over $1,200, malicious destruction of property over $1,200, two counts of malicious damage to a motor vehicle, five counts of possession of a firearm without a license, possession of ammunition without a license, two counts of possession of a large capacity feeding device, larceny of a motor vehicle, receiving stolen property over $1,200, possession of a Class A substance, and possession of a Class E substance, according to the Billerica Police Department.

Police say an investigation was launched on Monday, Dec. 29, after a car dealership on Dunham Road reported an overnight break-in and the theft of several new snowplow blades and mounts.

A review of surveillance video helped investigators identify Sansevero. Search warrants for Sansevero‘s Ox Road home and his vehicles were later obtained and served on Thursday and Friday.

During the search, police say investigators recovered $35,000 in property, including two stolen plow blades and their mounts, five firearms, ammunition, two large-capacity magazines, bags containing fentanyl and prescription medications, as well as more than $2,000 in cash.

Police noted that Sansevero was found hiding under a bed as officers scoured his home.

There were no additional details available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

