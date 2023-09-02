Man accused of killing Vermont man, woman in their home and then driving victim’s truck

WHITINGHAM, Vermont — A 54-year-old man is facing first-degree murder charges in connection with the deaths of a Vermont man and his mother, after their bodies were found inside a Whitingham home on Friday night, state police said.

Christopher Ellis was held without bail pending arraignment after his arrest on two counts of first-degree murder and an additional charge of driving a vehicle without the owner’s consent, state police said.

Ellis is accused of shooting the two victims, identified as Michael Garvin, 52, and his mother, Lucy Garvin, 79, earlier in the week. Both victims lived in the home at 2173 Vermont Route 8A, where the incident occurred, state police said.

Police responded at about 10 p.m. Friday to a home on Vermont Route 8A, and found the victims dead at the scene.

A preliminary investigation by state police found that Michael Garvin’s truck was missing. State Police said that Brattleboro Police located the vehicle Friday night, conducted a traffic stop and detained the driver, identified as Ellis.

State police detectives learned that Ellis had been living with the Garvins since April. According to police, Ellis shot Michael and Lucy Garvin earlier in the week and stole Michael Garvin’s 2001 Dodge Ram pickup truck, state police said.

The killings were reported to State Police after a relative who was unable to contact the Garvins found them dead inside their home on Friday night and called 911.

Investigators were at the home where the killings occurred on Saturday and processing evidence. Autopsies are planned for the victims to determine the cause and manner of their deaths.

Ellis is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday in Vermont Superior Court in Brattleboro.

Vermont State Police, who were assisted by Wilmington Police and Brattleboro Police in their investigation, are working closely with the Windham County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Anyone with information that could assist investigators in this case is asked to call the Vermont State Police in Westminster at 802-722-4600. Tips also may be submitted anonymously online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

Whitingham is a small town in Windham County, west of Brattleboro and just over the Massachusetts border. The town’s population was 1,344 at the 2020 census.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

