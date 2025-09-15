Man accused of disrupting Charlie Kirk vigil at South Shore park to face a judge

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — A man who was arrested for disrupting a Charlie Kirk vigil that was held at a state park on the South Shore on Sunday night is slated to face a judge on Monday.

The suspect, a 63-year-old Plymouth man whose name hasn’t been released, is scheduled to be arraigned in Plymouth District Court on a charge of disturbing the peace, according to the Plymouth Police Department.

Officers responding to the area of Pilgrim Memorial State Park on Water Street in Plymouth around 6 p.m. encountered the man in question, who police say was hurling “inflammatory” remarks at a group of about 100 people who had gathered to sing songs and pray for the family of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, who was shot and killed at Utah Valley University on Wednesday.

“Due to his actions, the prayer vigil was delayed and ultimately needed to be stopped for a short duration,” police said in a statement. “After several unsuccessful attempts by officers to de-escalate the situation, the male was placed under arrest.”

Video obtained by Boston 25 News showed officers restraining the man as members of the crowd looked on.

Plymouth protestor arrested

Those who attended the vigil told Boston 25 that the man was questioning why people were there, saying Kirk’s previous comments on minorities, women, and the LGBTQ community were hateful.

An investigation is ongoing.

