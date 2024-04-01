Man accused in car theft that triggered Amber Alert in Massachusetts due in court

HARTFORD, Conn. — A Massachusetts man accused of stealing a car with a 3-year-old boy inside, triggering an Amber Alert in Massachusetts that stretched into Connecticut on Friday, is due in court Monday.

Vadim Vorobyov, 52, of Springfield, is slated to be arraigned in Hartford on charges of kidnapping, child endangerment, and fugitive from justice before being returned to the Bay State to face charges of kidnapping, child endangerment, and motor vehicle larceny, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Vorobyov is accused of stealing a red 2021 Toyota Camry that was parked outside a residence on Exchange Street in Chicopee with the motor running and a 3-year-old boy in the backseat around 8:40 a.m.

Surveillance video obtained by Boston 25 showed a woman walking out with the child and putting him in the car before walking away. Moments later, the suspect hops in the driver’s seat and drives away.

Surveillance video shows moment car with a 3-year-old in the backseat was stolen in Chicopee

The Camry was captured on a license plate reader heading south on Route 91 in Longmeadow and later found in a Stop & Shop parking lot at 1095 Kennedy Road in Windsor, Connecticut, around 10:30 a.m. but Vorobyov and the child weren’t inside of it.

A short time later, Sudhir Shrestha, the general manager of the Rodway Inn & Suites on Bridge Street in East Windsor contacted police to report that a child had been left on their property by Vorobyov, according to state police.

Video taken by the hotel shows the man exiting the driver’s side, walking around to let the toddler out before driving off again, leaving the child free to wander the mostly empty parking lot.

Shrestha told Boston 25 he thought the boy belonged to a guest before going back to watch the surveillance video.

Surveillance video shows moment 3-year-old was dropped off from stolen car at Connecticut hotel

“I saw the car stop and when the car stopped and left I saw the kid in the parking lot and was like ‘Oh this is the kid’ and I told them this is the kid okay,” Sudhir Shrestha, the general manager of the Rodway Inn.

Vorobyov was later found at the nearby Anytime Fitness and taken into custody, leading to the deactivation of the Amber Alert. The child was transported to a Massachusetts hospital for a precautionary examination.

“We are grateful to the many members of the public and media outlets who quickly shared information,” state police said in a statement.

State police didn’t say when Vorobyov would be called to court.

An investigation is ongoing.

