Man accused of breaking into MIT dorms jumps into Charles River to avoid capture pleads not guilty

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — A suspect pled not guilty in court after being accused of several MIT dorm break-ins and trying to hide from officers in the Charles River early Friday morning.

Michael Stockwell was charged with destruction of property, receiving a stolen car, attempting to commit a crime, resisting arrest, and trespassing. He pleaded not guilty in Cambridge District Court.

State Police say they were called to assist MIT and Cambridge Police in locating a suspect who was breaking into dorms. An MIT spokesperson also said the suspect tried stealing from a bicycle locker on campus as well.

As officers pursued the suspect, the suspect reportedly fled into the Charles River.

With assistance from the Lower Basin Boston Barracks, the K9 unit, the Marine Unit, and the Dive Team, the suspect was eventually located and arrested.

Boston Fire officials also assisted in the search and deployed a drone.

Stockwell claims he stopped to smoke a cigarette and panicked when police attempted to speak with him. He also denies committing larceny.

Stockwell also has an open case out of Roxbury, the details of which were not immediately available.

He will be back in court in September.

No further information was immediately available.

