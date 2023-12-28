Major Mass. healthcare system bringing back masks amid jump in respiratory illnesses

BOSTON — A major Massachusetts healthcare system says it’s bringing back masks due to higher rates of respiratory illness in the area.

On Jan. 2, 2024, Mass General Brigham will begin requiring masking for healthcare staff who interact directly with patients, while patients and visitors will be encouraged to wear a mask, according to the healthcare system.

In a statement, the healthcare system said, “With the percentage of patients presenting at emergency rooms and outpatient facilities with respiratory illnesses exceeding 2.85 percent in the region, Mass General Brigham will begin requiring masking for healthcare staff interacting directly with patients on Jan. 2. Patients and visitors will be strongly encouraged to wear a facility-issued mask.”

When respiratory illness declines and falls below 2.85% for a week, the hospital says the masking required by the policy will end.

Last week, the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute reinstated its masking policy for staff and patients.

“Your health and safety are our top priorities,” the hospital stated. “Face masks are currently required for everyone at Dana-Farber.”

Boston’s Public Health Commission recently reported a 23% increase in COVID-19 levels in wastewater, as well as sizeable jumps in wastewater influenza and RSV.

There’s also a “much more contagious” COVID variant to contend with called JN-1.

Mask-wearing policies were first rolled out in 2020 to slow the spread of COVID-19.

