Major airline launching flight service to Cape Cod & Islands

HYANNIS, Mass. — A major airline is launching new flights to Cape Cod and the Islands.

American Airlines on Thursday announced that it’s adding service for the first ever to Cape Cod Gateway Airport in Hyannis, Martha’s Vineyard Airport, and Nantucket Memorial Airport starting in June 2024.

The flights will originate out of New York LaGuardia Airport and Washington Reagan National Airport, according to the airline.

“American continues to build a network that gives customers the most comprehensive access to the places they want to visit with nine new routes for next summer,” Brian Znotins, American’s Senior Vice President of Network and Schedule Planning, said in a news release. “New service to Hyannis, expanded service from New York, and more international service grows the largest global network in the United States, connecting more cities than any other U.S. carrier, for a summer like no other.”

In addition to new routes to the Cape and Islands, American Airlines will fly to Bangor and Portland, Maine, and Halifax, Canada. New services from Charlotte to Vancouver, Canada, and from Washington Reagan National Airport to Bermuda are also planned for next year.

Flights to Hyannis will be available for purchase starting Oct. 23.

