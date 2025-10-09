Maine woman arrested, charged with DWI offenses after driving over 100 mph in Ossipee, N.H.

OSSIPEE, N.H. — A Maine woman was arrested after she was speeding over 100 mph on Route 25 in Ossipee, according to New Hampshire State Police.

Alisha Bernice Timmons, 36, of Portland, Maine, was driving a 2024 Hyundai Venue at 107 mph in a 55 mph zone when she was stopped by Trooper First Class Eric Call of the New Hampshire State Police.

The incident occurred at 10:23 p.m. when State Police dispatch received a report of the speeding vehicle on Route 25 westbound in Center Ossipee.

During the traffic stop, Timmons exhibited signs of impairment and was subsequently taken into custody.

She was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated (DWI), resisting arrest, criminal mischief, breach of bail, and open container.

Timmons was held in preventive detention and was arraigned in the Ossipee Circuit Court on October 9.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

