Maine sheriff’s deputy shot while responding to disturbance, man arrested, state police say

MINOT, Maine — A man has been arrested after a sheriff’s deputy was shot on Wednesday morning while responding to a disturbance in Minot, state police said.

The deputy, who was not identified, was sent by ambulance to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston where he will undergo surgery after he was shot in the leg, state police said. He is expected to survive.

The man is in custody and “There is no threat to the public,” state police said in a Facebook post.

At approximately 4:05 a.m. Wednesday, the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Department received a complaint of a disturbance at 1089 Woodman Hill Road in Minot.

Deputies responded to the residence and during an altercation the deputy was shot in the leg by a male, state police said.

After the altercation, a fire was started at the residence, state police said. Crews from surrounding fire departments responded to put out the fire.

“State Police and Fire Marshall investigators will be working on scene throughout the morning collecting evidence and conducting interviews,” state police said.

Additional information will be released at a later time.

Minot is a small town in Androscoggin County, just west of Lewiston, where suspected gunman Robert Card opened fire at a bowling alley and bar in October, killing 18 people and injuring 13 others in a mass shooting before he was found dead inside a trailer.

Minot’s population was 2,766 at the 2020 census.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

