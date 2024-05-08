Maine man accused of drugged driving, clocking more than 120 mph during pursuit in New Hampshire

EXETER, N.H. — A Maine man is accused of drugged driving, clocking more than 120 miles per hour on local roads and leading New Hampshire troopers on a wild pursuit that ended with his arrest on Tuesday night.

Bert E. Clement, 28, of South Portland, Maine, was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated driving under the influence of drugs; reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, driving under the influence of drugs, disobeying an officer and reckless driving.

At approximately 9:21 p.m. Tuesday, troopers learned that a silver 2005 Honda Accord had sped away from Epping Police officers along Route 101 eastbound in Epping, state police said Wednesday.

Minutes later, Trooper Brian Hanna saw the Honda traveling near Exit 10 on Route 101 at a speed greater than 120 miles per hour. He tried to stop the Honda but “the vehicle continued eastbound at a high rate of speed along Route 101,” state police said.

“After briefly exiting the highway at Exit 12, the Honda reentered the highway and continued to flee along Route 101 into Hampton,” state police said.

Approximately three minutes after the initial pursuit began, additional troopers deployed tire deflation devices along Route 101 eastbound near the junction with Interstate 95.

Troopers successfully deflated two tires on the Honda, but the pursuit didn’t end there.

Clement kept driving the Honda with deflated tires through the Hampton Side Toll Plaza and onto I-95 north in North Hampton, where the Honda eventually stopped, state police said.

Troopers arrested Clement without incident. At the scene, troopers noted “Clement exhibited indicators of impairment,” state police said.

Epping Police also charged Clement in connection with that agency’s initial pursuit, state police said.

Clement was released on personal recognizance. He is scheduled to be arraigned on June 4 in the 10th Circuit Court in Brentwood.

Officers from the Epping and Hampton police departments assisted state police.

An investigation into the incident is underway. Anyone with information for investigators is asked to contact Trooper Hanna at Brian.D.Hanna@DOS.NH.GOV.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

