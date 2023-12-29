Maine Amber Alert ends after mother, daughter found safe

An Amber Alert for a mother and daughter who were forced into a white SUV in Saco, Maine, on Thursday morning was called off overnight after they were found safe, authorities said.

Three-year-old Angie Rodondi and her mother 35-year-old Norma Rodondi Jimbikt, who live in the Biddeford area, were forced into a white Ford Explorer with a New York registration by a man around 11:30 a.m., according to Maine State Police.

The vehicle was seen crossing into New York state at 3:41 p.m. The Amber Alert was ultimately canceled around 1 a.m. Friday.

“Norma Rodondi Jimbikt and her daughter Angie Rodond have been safely located,” state police wrote in a Facebook post.

State police shared no other information on the situation that prompted the alert.

There were no additional details immediately available.

