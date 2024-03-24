‘Magnetic night’: Brockton High School drama students win state championship

BROCKTON, Mass — Brockton High School drama students are State Champions. Forty-two students competed and performed the 1892 comedy “Charlie’s Aunt” against 100 schools across the state and took home the hardware.

“It’s so exhilarating I’ll never get used to it,” said Emilia Cabellon, a senior at Brockton High School.

Dozens of Brockton High School students woke up State Champions Sunday.

“My whole body was shaking, I almost passed out,” said Steven Nascimento, a senior at Brockton High School.

They out-performed 100 other schools with their production of “Charlie’s Aunt.”

“It’s about two young men who are at a dormitory and they want their two lady friends to come join them at the dorm but they need a chaperone in order to have these two women and unfortunately their chaperone couldn’t make it so they dress up one of their buddies as an older woman,” said Bob Hogan, Drama Director, Brockton High School.

Hogan said there were three rounds in the Massachusetts Educational Theater Guild Competition, with fewer schools moving on each time. He said the cast only had five minutes to set up and take down the set or they could be disqualified.

He said hearing “Charlie’s Aunt” announced as the winner Saturday night was a pinch-me moment for him and the company. Hogan said he grew up in Brockton and also attended the high school

“It was just a magnetic night, it was electric, it was exciting it was pure joy, it was what we need night now,” he said.

Nascimento played one of the young men in the play.

“I’m just so proud to represent Brockton I’m just so proud to be in this school,” he said.

Cabellon played his girlfriend.

“She’s silly, she’s witty,” she said.

Hogan said the cast will perform the play one more time before moving on their spring musical.

