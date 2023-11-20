MA 2023 Super Bowls: The dates & times are set for the high school championships at Gillette Stadium

GILLETTE STADIUM, Foxboro — The matchups and location for the Massachusetts high school Super Bowls are set in Divisions 1-8.

All of the games will be played at Gillette Stadium, over three days on Wednesday, November 29th, Thursday, November 30, and Friday December 1st.

The exact days and times for the games in the eight divisions are below. Information on how to purchase tickets is after the schedule below.

Division 1 - Wednesday November 29th at 8:00 pm - Gillette Stadium

The D1 Super Bowl will feature a matchup of Catholic Conference rivals with number 1 ranked St. John’s Prep taking on number 2 ranked Xaverian Brothers High School.

The Eagles from SJP beat beat Andover 35-7 in the semifinals to secure a bid against the Hawks from Xaverian which punched their ticket with a semi-final win over Needham 20-17. SJP and X are also scheduled to battle it out on Thanksgiving day, before the super bowl.

Division 2: Thursday November 30th at 5:30 pm - Gillette Stadium

Number 1 ranked King Philip Regional returns to the D2 Super Bowl facing #3 ranked Marshfield.

K-P beat Barnstable 41-21 in the semis to advance to Warriors third straight super bowl appearance.

Marshfield beat reigning super bowl champ Catholic Memorial 52-40 in its semi-final matchup

Division 3: Thursday November 30th at 8:00 pm - Gillette Stadium

Milton will take on #4 ranked Walpole in the Division 3 Super Bowl at Gillette Stadium.

#3 ranked Milton beat Westfield 37-14 in their semifinal showdown.

Walpole beat Milford 45-35 to pave the way for its short drive to Gillette.

Division 4: Friday, December 1 at 5:30 pm - Gillette Stadium

It’s a battle of the south shore in the Division 4 Super Bowl. Route three will be crowded as fans from #1 ranked Duxbury and #7 ranked Scituate make their way to Gillette.

Duxbury beat Tewksbury 19-7 to advance. Scituate advanced after taking it to Grafton 20-10 in its semi-final game.

Division 5: Friday, December 1 at 8:00 pm - Gillette Stadium

Fans of #2 ranked Foxboro have the shortest commute to the Super Bowl as the Warriors get set to take on #1 seed Hanover.

Hanover beat Danvers 27-24 to punch its super bowl appearance. Foxboro took down Shawsheen Valley Tech 42-12 in its semi-final game.

Division 6: Thursday November 30th at 3:00 pm - Gillette Stadium

Number 8 seed Fairhaven is looking for the upset win in the D6 Super Bowl when it takes on #3 ranked Salem.

Fairhaven beat Hudson 40-37 in its semi-final game, and Salem beat Stoneham 38-14 in the semis.

Division 7: Friday, December 1 at 3:00 pm - Gillette Stadium

Uxbridge will face Amesbury at Gillette in the D7 Super Bowl.

#1 ranked, and undefeated Uxbridge beat Clinton 37-15 to punch its ticket to Gillette Stadium.

#6 ranked Amesbury beat #2 seed Cohasset 48-28 in its semi-final game.

Division 8: Wednesday November 29th at 5:30 pm - Gillette Stadium

Number 1 ranked West Boylston will kick off against #2 ranked Carver in the D8 Super Bowl.

West Boylston beat Cathedral 36-0 to advance to the championship, and Carver beat Hoosac Valley 44-0 in its semi-final game.

This will mark will mark the 16th year Gillette Stadium has hosted the games and the sixth time that all eight championship games will be played on the home turf of the six-time Super Bowl champion New England Patriots.

“The three-day stretch will provide student-athletes from 16 MIAA schools and their respective communities with an unforgettable title game experience and memories that will last a lifetime,” according to a statement from the MIAA and Gillette Stadium

Tickets for the MIAA State Football Championships are on sale now via Ticketmaster.

No tickets will be sold at the Gillette Stadium Ticket Office.

All tickets will be digital and will be accessible via mobile device only.

Fans can access and manage mobile tickets via the Gillette Stadium App which is available on the App Store (for iPhone users) and Google Play Store (for Android users). It is recommended that fans add their mobile tickets to their Apple Wallet or Google Pay to beat busy network connections at the game. Additional information on mobile ticketing can be found at GilletteStadium.com/tickets/mobile/.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for students/senior citizens. Children 5 years old and younger will receive free admission.

The ticket price includes parking, admission to the games and a game day discount of $3 off adult admission at the Patriots Hall of Fame).

Wednesday’s tickets provide access to both Wednesday games, Thursday’s tickets provide access to all three Thursday games, and Friday’s tickets provide access to all three Friday games.

The MIAA says tailgating and reentry to this games is prohibited but fans are invited to visit Patriot Place before and after the games each day.

Kraft Sports + Entertainment will produce the broadcast, which will stream all of Wednesday’s, Thursday’s and Friday’s games live on Patriots.com and the Patriots official YouTube channel

©2023 Cox Media Group