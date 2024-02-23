Lynn murder victim family’s hope for justice renewed after Adam Montgomery murder conviction

LYNN, Mass — Adam Montgomery’s conviction Thursday for the murder of his five-year-old missing daughter Harmony Montgomery attracted attention from across New England and around the country.

And among those closely watching the trial, the family of Darlin Guzman a 28-year-old father of three, gunned down outside a convenience store in Lynn in 2008.

Darlin’s case is unsolved.

“Sixteen years, already,” said Ramonita Guzman, Darlin’s mother.

In January 2022, Boston 25 was the first report that Adam Montgomery has long been a suspect in the Darlin Guzman murder.

Darlin’s mother paid very close attention to the outcome of Adam’s horrific murder trial in New Hampshire

“I think if he did that to his daughter, this disgustingly monstrous thing to his daughter, I think he’s capable of doing it to my son,” Guzman said.

On February 10, 2008, Darlin Guzman was fatally shot in the chest in the parking lot of a convenience store in Lynn’s Austin Square.

The shooter was described as a light-skinned man in his twenties, about six feet tall.

At the time of the murder, Adam Montgomery was 18 years old

But he was already in legal trouble in NH and was free on bail.

From day one, a law enforcement source has told Boston 25′s Bob Ward that Adam Montgomery was a suspect in the case.

The Essex County DA’s office tells me the Guzman case is open and active.

But it will not confirm if Adam Montgomery is a suspect.

Far away from Massachusetts, Ramonita Guzman hopes her son’s case gets renewed attention.

“It is in our interest that if he is the murderer he’ll be accused as the murderer of Darlin Guzman so, we, as a family, can have closure too,” Guzman said.

Darlin Guzman’s family hopes that after sixteen years, they’ll soon see justice.

