Lucky scratch: Roxbury woman wins $1 million prize on lottery ticket

BOSTON — A Roxbury woman is celebrating a big win.

Sendy Vaughn Suazo is the winner of a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$4,000,000 Monopoly Doubler” instant ticket game.

Vaughn Suazo chose the cash option on her prize and received a one-time payment of $650,000, before taxes, lottery officials said. She plans on investing her winnings.

Sendy Vaughn Suazo (Massachusetts State Lottery Commission)

She purchased her winning ticket at Dearborn Liquor Store, 60 Dearborn St. in Roxbury.

The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for its sale of this ticket.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

