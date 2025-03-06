Lucky scratch: Massachusetts man wins $1 million on instant lottery ticket

BOSTON — A Massachusetts man is enjoying a big win.

Robert Hadayia of Norfolk is the winner of a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$4,000,000 Bonus Bucks” instant ticket game, state lottery officials said in a statement on Wednesday.

Hadayia and his wife, Marissa, claimed his prize together at the lottery headquarters in Dorchester. He opted to receive his prize in the form of a one-time payment of $650,000, before taxes, officials said.

Robert Hadayia (Massachusetts State Lottery Commission)

Hadayia said he plans on putting the winnings towards home improvements and two new cars.

He purchased his winning ticket at Snacks Express, 60 South St. in Boston.

The store receives a $10,000 bonus for its sale of this ticket.

