Lucky scratch: Dorchester woman wins $2 million grand prize on lottery ticket

BOSTON — Tuyet Le is celebrating a big win.

Le, a Dorchester resident, has won a $2 million grand prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$2,000,000 50X Cashword” instant ticket game, lottery officials said Tuesday.

Le chose the cash option on her prize and received a one-time payment of $1.3 million, before taxes.

Tuyet Le (Massachusetts Lottery Commission)

She told lottery officials that she plans to purchase a house with the winnings.

She purchased her winning ticket at Savin Hill Wine & Spirit, 1051 Dorchester Ave. in Dorchester.

The store will receive a $20,000 bonus for its sale of this ticket.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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