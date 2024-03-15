‘Lovely lads and lasses’: Boston hospitals share St. Patrick’s Day photos of NICU newborns

BOSTON — Local Boston hospitals have shared photos of newborn babies in the NICU sharing a toast on their first St. Patrick’s Day.

“These little leprechauns in the Mass General for Children neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) are bringing friendship, loyalty, and a lot of love to their families, friends, and staff on St. Patrick’s Day, a spokesperson for the hospital said.

Babies in the Brigham and Women’s Hospital NICU were decked out in Celtics gear donated by Project Sweet Peas.

From the Brigham NICU to TD Garden the Celtics spirit was out on St. Patrick’s Day!

With precious gifts like these, who needs a pot o’ gold?

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 17 Photos: ‘Lovely lads and lasses’: Boston hospitals shares St. Patrick’s Day photos of NICU newborns Photos: ‘Lovely lads and lasses’: Boston hospitals shares St. Patrick’s Day photos of NICU newborns (Jeffrey Andree/Jeffrey Andree, Mass General Hos)

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group