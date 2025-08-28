Local schools, officials react to mass shooting in Minnesota

A mass shooting at a Minneapolis Catholic school that killed 2 children and injured 17 others sent shockwaves throughout the nation.

Here in Massachusetts, schools are feeling the impacts, with many of them starting fall classes this week.

Medfield Police increased their presence at schools on Wednesday, though the chief tells Boston 25 News that’s typical of protocol for the first day of school.

Police say while there is no known threat to Medfield, they’ve been monitoring the situation out of Minneapolis closely and will continue to take proactive steps.

Governor Maura Healey expressed her condolences for the victims:

My heart breaks for the Annunciation Catholic School. The start of the school year shattered by another senseless, preventable act of gun violence.



Praying for first responders, students, teachers and families going through the unimaginable. Children should be safe in school. — Governor Maura Healey (@MassGovernor) August 27, 2025

Senator Elizabeth Warren said we can’t become numb to gun violence:

I am heartsick over the horrific tragedy on the first week back to school at Annunciation Catholic in Minneapolis. I'm holding every student, parent, teacher, and everyone impacted in my heart.



We cannot become numb as gun violence continues to shatter our communities. https://t.co/roDKrst191 — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) August 27, 2025

Senator Ed Markey called the shooting horrific:

I’m heartbroken by the horrific shooting at the Annunciation Catholic Church in Minneapolis, and am praying for the young victims and their families. This is not normal. No parent should fear sending their child to school. — Ed Markey (@SenMarkey) August 27, 2025

The Louis D. Brown Peace Institute in Boston released the following statement:

Our hearts are shattered by today’s murders in a place of sanctity and sanctuary. Spoken words are inadequate on a day such as this. Rather, we speak through our hearts to the victims, their families who love them, and the community that nurtured them. As a national organization founded in response to the murder of a child, we mourn with those who have suffered such unimaginable loss from this act. Their pain is our pain, their tears are our tears, and we pray devoutly that someday, soon, healing may come.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

