Local schools, officials react to mass shooting in Minnesota

By Daniel Coates, Boston 25 News
A mass shooting at a Minneapolis Catholic school that killed 2 children and injured 17 others sent shockwaves throughout the nation.

Here in Massachusetts, schools are feeling the impacts, with many of them starting fall classes this week.

Medfield Police increased their presence at schools on Wednesday, though the chief tells Boston 25 News that’s typical of protocol for the first day of school.

Police say while there is no known threat to Medfield, they’ve been monitoring the situation out of Minneapolis closely and will continue to take proactive steps.

Governor Maura Healey expressed her condolences for the victims:

Senator Elizabeth Warren said we can’t become numb to gun violence:

Senator Ed Markey called the shooting horrific:

The Louis D. Brown Peace Institute in Boston released the following statement:

Our hearts are shattered by today’s murders in a place of sanctity and sanctuary. Spoken words are inadequate on a day such as this. Rather, we speak through our hearts to the victims, their families who love them, and the community that nurtured them. As a national organization founded in response to the murder of a child, we mourn with those who have suffered such unimaginable loss from this act. Their pain is our pain, their tears are our tears, and we pray devoutly that someday, soon, healing may come.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

