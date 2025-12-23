Local non-profit honors service members with holiday lunch in Boston

BOSTON — A local non-profit is spreading holiday cheer in a meaningful way, showing appreciation for those who serve our country.

“Miles for Military” hosted a special lunch on Monday at one of Boston’s newest waterfront restaurants, 1928 Rowes Wharf. The organization invited active-duty service members, veterans, and their families — and covered the entire bill as a gesture of gratitude.

The event brought together dozens of military families for a warm meal and conversation during a season that can be especially challenging for those separated from loved ones.

Miles for Military is also known for its mission to help junior‑enlisted soldiers reunite with their families.

The group operates a unique program where service members can exchange volunteer hours for a flight home, easing the financial burden of travel.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

