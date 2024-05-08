Live radar, hour-by-hour timeline, threats: Mass. bracing for Wednesday thunderstorms

DEDHAM, Mass. — Thunder, lightning, hail, and downpours are expected when stormy weather rolls into Massachusetts today.

The morning will start with breaks of sun, but storms brewing to the west will push through beginning around 9 a.m. and persist through about noon. More storms will develop this afternoon, bringing the possibility for gusty wind and hail.

“Be ready for downpours and lightning,” Boston 25 Meteorologist Shiri Spear wrote in her latest weather blog. “Additional hit-or-miss thunderstorms with gusty wind and hail will develop this afternoon.”

HOUR-BY-HOUR FORECAST:

The storms will be widespread by late morning and scattered this afternoon.

“Although coverage will be scattered, these storms could pack a punch,” Spear said.

STORM THREATS

High risk for lightning

Moderate risk for hail

Low risk for wind damage or tornado

Lightning & downpours will pass through this morning. Be ready for hail with those afternoon storms and the slight risk for wind damge. @boston25 #mawx #boston pic.twitter.com/a97KUHR8CX — Shiri Spear (@ShiriSpear) May 8, 2024

