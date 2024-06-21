Live court video: Autopsy photos of John O’Keefe expected to be shown as Karen Read trial continues

DEDHAM, Mass. — Graphic autopsy photos of John O’Keefe are expected to be shown in Norfolk Superior Court on Friday as the prosecution calls what will likely be their last witness in the Karen Read murder trial.

Read, 44, of Mansfield, has pleaded not guilty to charges including second-degree murder in the death of John O’Keefe, her Boston police officer boyfriend.

Prosecutors say Read backed over O’Keefe with her Lexus SUV and left him for dead in a snowstorm outside 34 Fairview Road in Canton in January 2022 after a night of heavy drinking. The defense aims to prove that O’Keefe was murdered by someone inside the home and then tossed into the snow.

Dr. Irini A. Scordi-Bello, a medical examiner called to the stand on Thursday by Assistant District Attorney Adam Lally, testified that O’Keefe’s injuries showed no signs of a physical altercation and that his cause of death “could not be determined.”

Fellow medical examiner Dr. Renee Stonebridge testified that O’Keefe had acute traumatic injuries likely caused by something “with a lot of force” and consistent with being struck by a vehicle and going to the ground.

Before the medical examiners testified, the court heard profanity-laced voicemails that Read left on O’Keefe’s phone in the hours leading up to the discovery of his body.

Nicholas Guarino, a digital forensics expert with the Massachusetts State Police, read a slew of text messages earlier this week that Read sent to O’Keefe on Jan. 28, 2022. When he returned to the stand Thursday, eight voicemails Read left for O’Keefe during the early morning of Jan. 29, 2022, were played in court.

Guarino analyzed data on Read and O’Keefe’s phones at the request of fellow Trooper Michael Proctor, the lead state police investigator assigned to the murder case.

Guarino also testified that Read’s Wi-Fi data showed she was at O’Keefe’s house at 12:36 a.m., which is nine minutes after the time prosecutors say she hit O’Keefe.

Before the playing of the voicemails, Judge Beverly Cannone ruled that Dr. Marie Russell could testify about her opinion that O’Keefe’s injuries to his arm were consistent with a dog attack after the prosecution sought to exclude her.

The defense will present its case when Lally wraps. Read’s attorneys say they could present and rest their case by mid-next week, turning things over to the jury for deliberations.

