LISTEN: Fake President Biden robocall encourages New Hampshire voters not to vote in primary

CONCORD, New Hampshire — The Attorney General’s Office is investigating complaints of robocalls with a recorded message using a voice sounding like President Joe Biden encouraging voters not to vote in Tuesday’s presidential primary election in New Hampshire.

The message, which was sent on Jan. 21, stated, “Your vote makes a difference in November, not this Tuesday.” Although the voice in the robocall sounds like the voice of President Biden, this message appears to be artificially generated based on initial indications, Attorney General John Formella said in a statement Monday.

“It’s important that you save your vote for the November election,” the message said. “Voting this Tuesday only enables the Republicans in their quest to elect Donald Trump again. Your vote makes a difference in November, not this Tuesday.”

The message appears to have been “spoofed” to falsely show that it had been sent by the treasurer of a political committee that has been supporting the New Hampshire Democratic Presidential Primary write-in efforts for President Biden, Formella said. The message’s content directed recipients who wished to be removed from a calling list to call the number belonging to this person.

“These messages appear to be an unlawful attempt to disrupt the New Hampshire Presidential Primary Election and to suppress New Hampshire voters. New Hampshire voters should disregard the content of this message entirely,” Formella’s statement said. “Voting in the New Hampshire Presidential Primary Election does not preclude a voter from additionally voting in the November General Election.”

Recipients of this message are also encouraged to send an e-mail to the Department of Justice Election Law Unit (electionlaw@doj.nh.gov) identifying the date and time they received the call or message, the origin of the call or message, the content of the call or message, and any other relevant information.

The Election Law Unit’s investigation is ongoing.

