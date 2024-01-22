The New Hampshire primary is Tuesday. Here’s what voters are saying about Trump, Haley

NASHUA, N.H. — There’s just one more day for former President Donald Trump and former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley to appeal to voters in the Granite State.

Despite the primary only featuring two candidates, diners at the Red Arrow Diner in Nashua say they had their minds made up months ago.

Both Trump and Haley held events in New Hampshire on Sunday.

Trump held a rally in Rochester and supporters waited in line for hours to see him. He’s claiming Haley isn’t being conservative enough.

Hundreds showed up at Exeter High School to hear Haley speak. Haley claims she is the best candidate to beat President Biden.

A majority of Red Arrow diners said they would be voting for Trump, but a few are throwing their support behind Haley. They shared the issues they’re the most concerned with.

“I hope they take care of me now that I’m retired,” said Bill Masters, a New Hampshire voter. “I hope he starts bringing prices back down.”

“Basically he has the best policy that anyone has and that’s America first,” said Benjamin Michaud, a Trump supporter. “You ask yourself what would he do? It’s America first.”

“I think she’s the best overall choice I like what she says about border security, I like her conservative agenda,” said Jackie Southworth, a Nikki Haley supporter. “I voted for Trump the first time around and it’s his personality his divisiveness, I don’t like the negativity.”

Even though the primary carries little fanfare with only two candidates and no debates, the Secretary of State is expecting a large voter turnout tomorrow.

