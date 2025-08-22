‘A line out the door’: Viral latte buckets keep Danvers cafe busy

DANVERS, Mass. — A cafe in Danvers is brewing up something big...literally. Located at 103 High Street, Daily Harvest Cafe is selling 34 oz. latte buckets that come with four shots of espresso!

After going viral online, employees have been working hard to keep up with the demand of their newest menu items. Owner Brittany Raesly explained that the cafe’s newfound popularity came as a surprise.

“This is nothing like we’ve ever seen. From the time we open, till the time we close, there is a line,” Raesly said. “We’ve had people waiting for over an hour. One of my friends said that they saw on TikTok that somebody drove three hours to come get one, and it’s just been nuts!”

The cafe owner of 18 years introduced the latte buckets to her customers on Saturday, and by Monday, they ran out!

“We ran out and then I had to order more, and then we ran out again, and so then I just placed an order. It’s crazy!” Raesly exclaimed.

The bucket craze has been so overwhelming that Raesly had to bring in reinforcements.

“Every night this week, my family has helped put together the buckets. You have to put the handles on, so we had our kitchen island covered with 500 buckets last night,” Raesley said.

The spike in business comes at a good time. The cafe recently sustained some damage from a dumpster fire that took out part of their building. As the owners work through repairing the damage outside, the inside of the shop is still buzzing.

Customers explained they saw the buckets on TikTok and had to come to try the coffee for themselves.

“I had to come and try the viral bucket. I didn’t know anything about them, but all my girlfriends were like ‘You have to go,’” Jessica said.

“We saw the bucket on TikTok, and we had to come. We’ve been waiting all week because they were out of buckets last week, so we made sure we came back in time,” Jayden added.

Customers who purchase a latte bucket get to keep the bucket, and if they bring it back the next time they come in, they’ll get a dollar off their purchase.

