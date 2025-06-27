‘Total loss’: Raging fire rips through South Shore sports complex

HINGHAM, Mass. — A raging fire broke out at a popular sports complex on the South Shore late Thursday, prompting a massive emergency response that lasted into the early hours of the morning.

Firefighters responding to the South Shore Sports Center at 55 Recreational Park Drive in Hingham just after 11 p.m. found flames shooting from the roof of the large building, according to Hingham Deputy Fire Chief David Levenson.

“They struck a second alarm pretty quickly because they were getting overwhelmed,” Levenson said. “We found out we had some water pressure issues. The hydrants down here aren’t that good, so they immediately struck a third and fourth alarm.”

The fire at the complex, which hosts youth and adult sports leagues, broke out about 30 minutes after staff locked up for the night, according to Levenson. He said he believes it started in the building’s office and kitchen area.

“The building is probably a total loss. We can’t get further in because of the structural damage,” Levenson said.

Crews from 10 area departments assisted Hingham firefighters at the scene, but the flames tore through the complex, compromising the central section of the building.

“What was underneath was burning, and it was enough to warp and collapse the central section, and we don’t want to operate in that,” Levenson said. “The second-floor deck is compromised as well.”

Levenson said the complex will likely have to be demolished, noting it’s a tough blow to the community.

“This has been around for 25 years or more. Soccer, basketball, baseball, everything around here. It’s going to be a loss for the community if they’re not able to rebuild,” Levenson said. “It’s probably around 30,000 square feet, two fields in there.”

There were no reported injuries in the fire.

Massachusetts State Police fire investigators are working to uncover the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

