‘Luxury, state-of-the-art’: Life Time to open ‘athletic country club’ at Boston’s Prudential Center

BOSTON — Life Time is slated to open an “athletic country club” at Boston’s Prudential Center next year.

The 59,000-square-foot Life Time Prudential Center club is currently planned for a late 2025 opening. It will become the company’s “most urban destination in the market among its six locations across the Boston market,” company officials said in a statement on Tuesday.

“We are committed to providing a world-class experience at Prudential Center from our retail offerings to onsite attractions and amenities,” Bryan Koop, executive vice president of BXP’s Boston region, said in a statement. “Life Time Prudential Center will provide area residents and office workers with an unparalleled fitness and wellness experience within their luxury, state-of-the-art facility and we’re thrilled to have them as an anchor in our community, enhancing the vitality and wellness options available to everyone who visits, lives, or works in the area.”

Life Time (Life Time promotional video)

Once open in the retail area adjacent to M&T Bank, Life Time will offer multiple studios that will house barre, cardio, cycle, Pilates, yoga and strength classes; a functional training floor featuring state-of-the-art cardio and strength-based equipment; dedicated spaces for Life Time’s exclusive Alpha, GTX, and UltraFit signature group training programs; and recovery, relaxation and stretching space, officials said.

Members will also have access to a “co-ed wet spa” featuring a steam room, sauna, whirlpool and cold plunge, officials said. Dressing rooms will have showers, “plush amenities” and complimentary lockers.

The club will also boast a Life Time Work lounge area and a LifeCafe.

Life Time logo (Life Time Westwood Facebook)

“To say we’re ecstatic to bring Life Time to Prudential Center is an understatement and we’re thrilled to partner with BXP on this exciting development,” Parham Javaheri, Life Time chief property development officer and president of club operations, said in a statement. “This is an iconic, urban location that provides the opportunity to serve residents, office workers and commuters with our health and wellness experiences and expand our growth in the greater Boston market, including the recent opening of our first Life Time Living residences in Burlington.”

A wait list has been established for those interested in learning more about Life Time Prudential Center.

Life Time currently operates locations in Burlington, Chestnut Hill, Framingham, Medford, Peabody and Westwood.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group