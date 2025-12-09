Lexington voters approve $660M plan for new high school campus

LEXINGTON, Mass. — Voters in Lexington have approved plans for a new high school campus.

The project is estimated to cost $660 million, potentially making it one of the most expensive public schools in the state.

The new campus will replace the current building, which is overcrowded by about 600 students, and is designed with future expansion in mind to help address long-term capacity needs.

Fewer than 10,000 voters participated in the primary election that advanced the measure.

To fund the project, the town estimates that the average homeowner could see an annual property tax increase ranging from about $50 to $1,800.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

