Learning in all types of weather, Boston offers first free outdoor preschool program

BOSTON — For the first time, the Franklin Park Zoo is also serving as a classroom. This is the first year for Boston’s first outdoor preschool nature program. And the kids are outside, rain or shine, warm or cold.

A group of 20 children gather around their teacher, learning all about nature — while being right in the middle of it.

“Does anybody remember what is a habitat?” asks their teacher.

Boston’s outdoor preschool network is running this free pre-k program.

“Typically, the nature-based preschools tend to be private schools,” said Sarah Besse, the Executive Director of the Boston Outdoor Preschool Network. “So with this program here at the zoo, we’re trying to open up access to Boston residents. You know, anybody who would like to apply is able to apply to our program at the zoo. And it just expand access to everybody.”

Teachers and students are all bundled up.

“There’s no bad weather,” said Besse. “Just the wrong clothing.”

Blankets and logs replace desks and chairs — allowing students to explore their environment and and learn — all while playing with their classmates.

“There’s definitely been a decline in play-based learning and free play and, you know, in early childhood in our society,” said Besse. “And so that’s one of the things that we’re kind of pushing back against. And we want to stand up for the developmental benefits of play at play in nature.”

Students are free to roam within a fenced in area at the zoo — and also go inside to learn from the exhibits.

“They’re able to make those life connections through engagement with the environment and being and this and unique learning situation,” said teacher Liz Scott.

Franklin Park Zoo offers all kinds of programs for kids and teens, but this is the first year they are collaborating with the Boston outdoor preschool network, cultivating minds at a younger age.

“This appreciation, that knowledge of nature and animals and the incredible animals we share the planet with changes their perspective and really gives them an affinity to protecting nature and to understanding nature and understanding the nature of their actions in nature on nature,” said John Lenihan, President and CEO of Zoo New England.

Lenihan says it provides the students, mostly from Roxbury, Dorchester, and Jamaica Plain, with a wealth of knowledge.

“Part of our mission is to impact these kids for the rest of their lives,” said Lenihan. “And it really helps us to achieve that.”

The goal is to expand the program in trying to offer to more kids for free in the future. The Boston Outdoor Preschool Network is also trying to raise money for a yurt to build on the zoo property so they can provide a warm space for the kids to continue their learning experience.

