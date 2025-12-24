Lawrence Police seek identity of person they say involved in aggravated assault

LAWRENCE, Mass. — The Lawrence Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a person.

Police say the person is a suspect in an aggravated assault that occurred earlier in December.

Police did not give any other details regarding the assault in question. Boston 25 News has reached out to police to learn more about the incident.

Anyone with any information on the identity of this individual is asked to call Lawrence Police Detectives at 978-794-5900, EXT. 625.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

©2025 Cox Media Group