Lawrence police investigating stabbing

LAWRENCE, Mass. — Lawrence police are investigating a stabbing.
According to a post on the department’s Facebook page around 10:40 a.m., police say the stabbing occurred in the area of S. Union and Kent Street.
The victim was transported to the hospital with injuries that do not appear to be life-threatening at this time.
An investigation remains ongoing, and additional information is not being provided at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
