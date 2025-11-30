Lawrence police investigating stabbing

LAWRENCE, Mass. — Lawrence police are investigating a stabbing.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook page around 10:40 a.m., police say the stabbing occurred in the area of S. Union and Kent Street.

The victim was transported to the hospital with injuries that do not appear to be life-threatening at this time.

An investigation remains ongoing, and additional information is not being provided at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

