Last-minute shoppers pack stores before Thanksgiving

WALTHAM, Mass. — With Thanksgiving just a day away, grocery stores are bustling with last-minute shoppers preparing for the holiday feast.

Many grocery stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, prompting millions to complete their errands today. Shoppers are primarily focused on purchasing ingredients for side dishes and desserts.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that grocery costs have risen 2.7% since last year. However, there are conflicting reports about whether Thanksgiving will be more expensive this year.

The American Farm Bureau Federation indicates that frozen turkey prices are lower than last year, while another group finds that side dish costs have increased, making the total Thanksgiving meal nearly 10% more expensive than last year.

Several stores are offering Thanksgiving meal deals, including Stop & Shop, Aldi, and Walmart, each providing a meal for 10 people at $40.

Target offers a meal for 4 people at $20.Shaws also has a value meal for under $40, but it does not specify the number of people it is expected to feed.

For those still needing a turkey, buying fresh is recommended as it’s too late for a frozen turkey to thaw in time for cooking tomorrow.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

