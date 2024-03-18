‘Last hurrah!’: North Shore restaurant closes its doors for good after St. Patrick’s Day celebration

NEWBURY, Mass. — A popular beachside restaurant on the North Shore of Massachusetts held its last “Sunday Funday” on St. Patrick’s Day before closing its doors for good.

In a Facebook post, the Plum Island Beachcoma in Newbury wrote, “The last hurrah! Last Sunday Funday! Come on down to say goodbye!”

The Beachcoma, known for its family-friendly atmosphere and beloved home cooking, welcomed locals and tourists for 13 years in the heart of Plum Island just over the bridge from Newburyport.

“Bring cash, let others have a chance to get it in too, please don’t steal anything,” the restaurant added in the post. “Get your corned beef and cabbage while it lasts...Happy St. Patrick’s Day!! Thanks for the last 13 years of memories!! Coma Strong!!”

The Newburyport Daily News reported that the restaurant will be taken over by new ownership and renamed Riptide Cafe.

Brad DeLibero and his wife, Kim-Soo DeLibero, recently purchased the Beachcoma from business partners Gregg Pugh and Cathy Hallisey, the newspaper reported.

While the name of the eatery is changing, Brad and Kim-Soo vowed to keep the Beachcoma’s spirit alive.

“We definitely plan on keeping that energy. We’re going to keep the music and the activities and all that stuff,” DeLibero told the outlet.

