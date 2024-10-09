Large search underway in New Hampshire town for missing teenage girl who has autism

STRATHAM, N.H. — There is a large search underway in New Hampshire on Wednesday for a missing teenage girl who has autism, authorities said.

The search is unfolding in the town of Stratham, where officers are trying to track down 15-year-old Elyza D., according to the Stratham Police Department. Police said the girl was last seen around 8 a.m. in the area of Point of Rocks Terrace.

Elyza has short brown hair and hazel eyes. She is said to be about 5 feet tall and about 150 pounds.

She was last known to be wearing a blue shirt and black sweatpants.

Anyone with information on Elyza’s whereabouts is urged to contact 603-778-9691.

