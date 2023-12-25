Large pole falls onto BMW sedan in Wellesley crash, 1 person injured, police say

WELLESLEY, Mass. — A large white pole fell onto a BMW sedan in a crash that injured one person in Wellesley on Christmas Day, police said.

Around 3 p.m., officers responded to the scene of the one-car crash on Route 135 near Seaver Street, police said.

The condition of injured person was not immediately known on Monday.

Wellesley crash (Wellesley Police)

In photographs released by police on social media, the pole rested on top of the blue BMW sedan as the vehicle sat in a wooded area between several trees.

The large pole fell directly across the driver’s side and rear passenger seats.

Wellesley crash (Wellesley Police)

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group