9 people hospitalized, 3 in critical condition, after third-floor deck collapses in Dorchester

BOSTON — Nine people have been sent to local hospitals after a porch on the third floor of a Dorchester house collapsed, fire officials said.

Boston Chief of Operations Rodney Marshall told Boston 25 that multiple people fell from the third floor at 39 Hardwood St.

Their injuries range from “minor to more severe in nature,” fire officials said. At least three people are in critical condition.

At approximately 10 this evening a 3rd floor porch collapsed injuring multiple people, at 39 Hardwood st. Dorchester. pic.twitter.com/J6i0LBq9jw — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) June 28, 2025

The incident happened at around 10 p.m. A large emergency response remained underway on Hardwood Street into the evening.

Marshall also said that numerous things fell from the porch, including a refrigerator.

Chief of Operations Rodney Marshall briefs the media on the porch collapse on Hardwood st.Dorchester. 9 people were transported by ⁦@BOSTON_EMS⁩ . ⁦@ISDBoston⁩ on scene to determine the cause of the collapse. pic.twitter.com/vF1p6FDOAh — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) June 28, 2025

Boston Fire says that a building inspector has been called to the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group