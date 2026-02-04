Large emergency response after car crashes onto Boston Common

BOSTON — A driver veered off the street and landed at the bottom of a set of stairs on Boston Common near the Frog Pond skating rink on Wednesday morning, prompting a large emergency response.

Video from the Beacon Street section of the Common showed a BMW sedan lodged in a snowbank next to pieces of a broken rod iron fence that runs along the sidewalk above.

The Boston Police Department and Boston EMS responded to the crash. Officers roped off the scene, and emergency workers were spotted loading the driver of the BMW into an ambulance.

0 of 9 Boston Common crash Boston Common crash Boston Common crash Boston Common crash Boston Common crash Boston Common crash Boston Common crash Boston Common crash

It wasn’t immediately clear if anyone was injured in the crash.

Boston 25 News has reached out to local authorities for additional details.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group