Large drug bust in Boston yields fentanyl with street value of $1M, police say

BOSTON — A 35-year-old Bostonian has been arrested after a large drug bust in Boston yielded fentanyl with a street value of more than $1 million, police said Thursday.

A police investigation found that alleged drug traffickers were using the U.S Postal Service to ship cocaine from Puerto Rico to Boston.

Anny Perdomo-Santana of East Boston is expected to be arraigned in East Boston District Court on the following charges:

Trafficking in Fentanyl (200 grams or more)

Trafficking in Cocaine (200 grams or more)

Unlawful Possession of a Large-Capacity Firearm

Unlawful Possession of a Large-Capacity Feeding Device

Firearm Violation in Commission of a Felony

Improper Storage of a Large-Capacity Firearm Near a Minor

A second, unidentified person will be summoned to court to face a charge of Trafficking of a Class B Substance (Cocaine) Over 200 Grams, in place of arrest, “due to medical considerations identified at the time of the enforcement action,” police said.

On Tuesday, Boston Police detectives, in collaboration with the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, executed multiple search warrants as part of a lengthy narcotics investigation that originated with the Postal Inspection Service.

Investigators identified multiple parcels and locations in East Boston consistent with drug trafficking, police said. Detectives conducted surveillance along with a controlled delivery of a parcel believed to contain illegal narcotics.

After the delivery, officers executed search warrants at multiple East Boston locations, including 11 Trustman Terrace and 906A Saratoga St.

Investigators recovered one parcel and examined it.

Inside, officers found two brick-shaped packages containing a white, rock-like substance, police said. The substance tested positive for cocaine base, with a combined weight of approximately 2,000 grams.

Police said investigators recovered significant quantities of narcotics, firearms, an undisclosed amount of cash, and drug-related evidence, including:

A 9mm large-capacity semi-automatic firearm, a large-capacity feeding device, and ammunition

An additional feeding device

Approximately three and one-half kilograms of fentanyl, some packaged for retail distribution, with an estimated street value exceeding $1,000,000

Approximately two and one-half kilograms of cocaine, some packaged for retail distribution, with an estimated street value exceeding $150,000

Numerous pills believed to be controlled substances

Drug packaging materials, including heat sealers, scales, and packaging supplies

Safes and lock boxes containing an undisclosed amount of U.S. currency, with one additional locked safe pending further court authorization

Numerous cellular phones

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

