Kenny Chesney adds second show at Gillette Stadium next year

FOXBORO, Mass. — Kenny Chesney is preparing for an extended stay in No Shoes Nation.

Just days after announcing he will return to Foxboro in 2024 after a one-year pause, the country music superstar announced Friday he will play a second show at Gillette Stadium.

Chesney will be joined by the GRAMMY-winning Zac Brown Band, Megan Moroney and Uncle Kracker for shows on August 23 and now, August 24.

Gillette Stadium will be the last stop on the Sun Goes Down Tour, which kicks off on April 20 in Tampa, Florida’s Raymond James Stadium.

“I wanted a name that suggested – obviously – when all the good stuff starts to happen. The one thing I’ve learned about No Shoes Nation and these stadium shows is they start the good times early and they just keep it going,” Chesney said of his 2024 tour name. “But we all know, when the sun goes down, that’s when people really get loose and enjoy themselves.”

Chesney last played at Gillette Stadium in 2022, a performance that was delayed several times from 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Although the famous Tiki Bar sound didn’t return to Gillette this summer, Chesney was back in Foxboro for the Patriots’ Week 2 performance against the Miami Dolphins, where he was the second-ever “Keeper of the Light.”

Tickets for the Sun Goes Down Tour go on sale on November 17.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group