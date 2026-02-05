Kane’s Donuts places wager with Seattle bakery

BOSTON — Boston’s Kane’s Donuts and Seattle’s Raised Doughnuts + Cakes are putting their finest donuts on the line for the big game between the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks.

If the Patriots take home the Vince Lombardi Trophy, Raised Doughnuts must send a dozen of their donuts to the Kane’s Donuts shop in Boston

Kane’s must send a dozen of their famous Honey Dip Donuts if the Seahawks are victorious.

Kanes has been doing this wager with the cities of opposing teams all season, and they have not lost on the road.

