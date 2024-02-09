K9 sniffs out mummified monkey remains in passenger bag at Logan airport

BOSTON — A K9 sniffed out mummified monkey remains in a passenger bag at Logan Airport, according to officials.

On January 8 an individual returning to the U.S. after a visit from the Democratic Republic of Congo was stopped by border patrol agents and dehydrated bodies of four dead monkeys were discovered in their luggage.

Upon the arrival of foreign flights to Logan Airport, K9s screen passengers’ luggage, and during a screening of Delta flight 225 from Paris, CBP K9, Buddey alerted his handler to a specific piece of luggage.

When questioned about the bag by patrol officers, the passenger said the bag only held dried fish.

According to CPB, the luggage was x-rayed and appeared to hold dried fish, and upon physical inspection, the officer identified the dead and dehydrated bodies of four monkeys.

The monkey bodies are considered ‘bushmeat’, which is prohibited from entering the United States at any time, according to a release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

“Bushmeat comes from a variety of wild animals, including bats, nonhuman primates (monkeys), cane rats (grasscutters), and duiker (antelope), and may pose a communicable disease risk,” the CBP said.

The monkeys’ bodies, were wrapped in a blanket, inside a basket which was inside a box.

CBP contacted the CDC and they requested the luggage be destroyed or returned the bags to France. The 4 kilograms of bushmeat was detained for CDC and marked for destruction.

“The potential dangers posed by bringing bushmeat into the United States are real,” said Julio Caravia, Area Port Director – CBP Boston. “Bushmeat can carry germs that can cause illness, including the Ebola virus. The work of CBP’s K9 unit and Agricultural Specialist were vital in preventing this potential danger from entering the U.S.,” he added.

The identity of the individual carrying the luggage has not been released.

