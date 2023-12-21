Juveniles arrested in violent attack on Christmas carolers in Boston, police say

BOSTON — A pair of juveniles have been arrested in connection with a violent attack on a group of Christmas carolers in Boston, authorities announced Thursday.

Officers responding to a report of an assault and battery in progress on Johnston Street in Dorchester around 3:05 p.m. on December 17 learned the group of carolers were facing a home when two elderly singers were attacked from behind and punched multiple times in the back of the head by two boys, ages 15 and 16, according to the Boston Police Department.

The two victims declined medical treatment at the scene. An immediate search of the area for the teenage suspects proved unsuccessful.

A witness told police the group of three juveniles crossed the street and began to throw punches, according to the police report.

Police reviewed video footage that showed the caroler singing “Silent Night” as the three suspects made their way towards them. According to the police report, the group of three counted to three before swinging on the singers.

Police say detectives later tracked down two of the three juveniles and that they admitted to the crimes during an interview with their parents.

Detectives plan to seek criminal complaints out of Dorchester District Court charging the suspects with assault and battery on a person 60 and over.

The motive for the alleged attack wasn’t immediately clear.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

