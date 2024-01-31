Justin Timberlake adds second Boston show at TD Garden for world tour

BOSTON — Boston, get ready! Justin Timberlake is adding a second show at TD Garden for his world tour.

The former NSYNC singer will now play in Boston on Sunday, June 30 in addition to the Saturday, June 29 date that was previously announced.

Timberlake’s “The Forget Tomorrow World Tour” will be his first tour in five years and will kick off on April 29 in Vancouver. The tour will come shortly after he releases his sixth studio album, ‘Everything I Thought It Was, on March 15.

According to Live Nation tickets for new tour dares will be available with Citi and Verizon presales that run from 10 a.m. Thursday.

General admission for all concerts goes on sale on Friday, February 2.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

