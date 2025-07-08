‘Just heartbreaking’: Salvation Army’s Camp Wonderland in Sharon reacts to Texas flash floods

SHARON, Mass. — Many are still missing, and hundreds have lost their lives in the Texas flash floods. Rescue efforts have now been deployed as members of the Massachusetts Task Force 1 head to the site along the Guadalupe River. Nearly 27 Texas campers and counselors at Camp Mystic Summer Camp have died—the youngest victim just 8 years old.

The Salvation Army of Massachusetts already as teams on the ground in Texas providing relief. “As of yesterday, we had five canteen trucks which are essentially mobile feeding units that were deployed to different areas. So, we are providing feeding, to first responders to volunteers. We are helping with recovery efforts that are going on in several communities and providing emotional, spiritual care,” said Salvation Army MA Director of Communications Heather Macfarlane.

Camp Director at The Salvation Army’s Camp Wonderland Jen Forster tells Boston 25 News this tragedy has been a wake-up call. Sunday night, staff held a meeting to review safety protocols already in place like lightning detectors and codes for natural disasters. The staff says the kids will always come first.

“It’s really hard to comprehend, but it does kind of put into perspective making sure all of our safety protocols and things like that are in place to make sure we are doing our very best to keep campers and out staff safe every single day,” said Forster.

The Salvation Army of MA says donations are always crucial.

For more on how to get involved: Massachusetts Division

