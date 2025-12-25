‘Just as good a chance as anybody’: $1.7B Powerball jackpot drawn on Christmas Eve

WALTHAM, Mass. — People were out and about Wednesday night getting last minute groceries at the Waltham Market Basket. Customers left the store with their food and Powerball tickets in hand.

“I bought four. It sounded like a good number. I usually don’t buy Powerball tickets,” Cheryl Wood said. “I’ve done it previously. I just don’t make a habit of it.”

Boston 25 spoke to several people who were getting in on the action with such a big prize up for grabs.

“One of them when we were crossing the street said, ‘can you believe the power ball? Like we should get one,” Carole Alpert said.

“Decided to buy one. It’s Christmas, and I’m feeling lucky. Maybe some good luck is coming. I know the odds might not be in my favor, but it’s worth the risk,” Tim Prior said. “It’s more than I could ever need but if I get it, I could pay off a house for my parents, fiancé, save up for a home. Maybe get a dog. I could do a lot with it. It’s expensive being a millennial.”

A gas station in Dedham tells Boston 25 News they sold a lot more Powerball tickets than normal on Wednesday.

A lucky winner chose the lump sum one-time payment. After taxes, the jackpot winnings would drop from $1.7B to just more than $718M.

Wednesday’s winning Powerball numbers are: 4-25-31-52-59 and the Powerball is 19.

